Assol, said she’s getting married
Ukrainian singer Ekaterina Gumenyuk, better known as Assol, said she’s getting married. The information was officially confirmed by representatives of the star.
According to Assol wedding ceremony will be held on September 19. Where it will be important for the singer festival, is still unknown. When this star does not hold back their excitement of the planned celebrations and it is recognized that to arrange a wedding is not easy.
“19.09.19 is a magic date and a perfect day for our love has made a new round! After so many years together we officially become a family. Can’t wait for the day, and at the same time I can’t remember the last time I was so worried. I want to spend this day to remember every moment for a lifetime! Of course, to organize such an important event is not easy, but it’s all worth it,” shared Assol.
Subsequently, the Instagram account of the stars were blocked or deleted. However, information about the wedding was confirmed by the representatives Yula Company who collaborate with the singer. They posted a happy message with the staff engagement Assol and said that the actress has finally decided on a date and getting ready for the ceremony.
It is known that after 2 years of relationship Assol was engaged. It happened in may 2018. Elect Assol is a friend of her childhood, Artem Taranenko. The guy received a diploma of business Analytics, University of London Coventry.
Did he offer stellar sweetheart in Kiev. Assol received from the boyfriend a ring with a large stone, which repeatedly boasted in the network.