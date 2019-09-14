Assol was done on a bachelorette party in Turkey
The star shared photos from the party to Instagram.
Popular singer Assol, which is about to be married, showed how it was done on a bachelorette party in Turkey, according to Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
On the page in Instagram Assol posted a series of photos where she and her friends celebrated the most important stage in the singer’s life — marriage.
“This picture clearly describes my feelings now. I’m so happy, although she still does not fully comprehend what is happening around. I think every girl who was a bride, was in my place, I understand. But. This is not about that. This post of gratitude and infinite love to those people without whom this day would never have become so incredibly unforgettable! I love you so much you are the best! Thank you” — a touching signed photograph of the singer.
Note that the wedding singer Assol will take place on September 19. The groom of the actress was her childhood friend, a business analyst Artem Taranenko.