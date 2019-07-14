Assyrian mask against the deepest of wrinkles
In Ancient times women knew how to preserve their beauty for many years. Even before the domestication of man pet birds, people of the ancient States ate quail eggs, and women used them in cosmetics. Quail eggs directly Klondike of vitamins of all groups, especially, phosphorus, potassium and iron. particularly interesting for the face, vitamin B2 or Riboflavin. It supplies oxygen to the cells, helping the epidermis to regenerate. Quail eggs are a truly unique product for the skin, they penetrate into the deepest pores and as the iron smoothes wrinkles on the face.
The recipe for dry skin against deep wrinkles:
- Take three yolks of quail eggs, mixed with ten milliliters of burdock oil. Thoroughly wand, apply to clean face. After 30 minutes remove the mixture with a soft cloth. Ideal to do this procedure at night before bedtime, and then apply a light night cream.
- Two yolks of quail eggs to combine with a teaspoon of honey, beat with a stick. Keep 20 minutes, rinse with warm water. It is recommended to do 2 times a week.
Recipe for oily skin curative effect:
- Protein to combine with a teaspoon of lemon juice and a pinch of turmeric. Apply to clean face. Allow to dry and apply a second coat. Then a third. After drying rinse weakly brewed tea at room temperature, below we pulled together the pores. Be sure to apply after washing off the light nourishing cream. This mask will not only smooth the skin but will even the complexion, eliminates dark spots.
- Protein mix with finely chopped leaves of parsley and just put on the face. Wait until dry and then apply a second coat.After 20 minutes rinse with mineral water, apply a light cream. The mask has a calming effect, gives the face a matte finish.
From deep wrinkles around the eyes:
A few yolks of quail eggs mixed with grated green Apple. Apply to the eye area. From top to cover eyes with a cloth and stay like this for 20 minutes. Remove with a damp cloth for the face. It is better to do in the evening before bedtime.
With regular use, deep wrinkles are smoothed and won’t come back!