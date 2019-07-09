Astana vs CFR Cluj live streaming free: preview, prediction
Astana – CFR Cluj. Forecast (score 2.05) for the Champions League match (07/09/2019)
In the first qualifying round of the Champions League on July 9, there will be a duel between “Astana” and “CFR Cluj”. How will this fight end? Look for the answer in our forecast.
Astana
“Astana” takes the first place in the championship with equal points with the pursuer. In the last round, the “capital” took three points from “Tobol” (2: 0), which ranks second. Playing in native walls, the “blue-yellows” quite often stumble, as evidenced by two defeats in the last four matches – in the previous one they lost to Kairat (0: 2).
Dorin Rotariu and Roman Murtazaev scored five goals in their native league.
Cluj
CHFR played superbly over ten standoffs in the Higher League playoffs, where Steaua lost only once (0: 1). Also excellent “railroad” showed themselves in friendly games, without losing in any meeting. Visiting wards Tony Conceisau do not know defeat for nine fights.
In the last fight in the Super Bowl, the club was defeated by Viitorul (0: 1).
Statistics
Astana won one of the last three matches.
CHFR does not lose in nine guest meetings.
CHFR lost in one of the six previous games.
Forecast
In our opinion, the hosts are favorites and it is worth making a bet on this, because in order to create a reserve, the team has every chance. “Astana” has more experience playing in the Champions League, and a level higher. Moreover, in his field of chance is becoming more.