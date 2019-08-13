Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato when you buy will come with a supercar
The British automaker is preparing to start deliveries of its limited-model DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, which will come with a circulation of only 10 copies.
Each car is the result of about 4.5 thousand hours of work performed by engineers. The body of the model crafted for the technology, which the company calls “craft skills in the production of bodies” — it includes the methods more common in the middle of the last century.
The first production car DB4 GT Zagato Continuation was shown at Le Mans in June. He was colored in a shade of Rosso Maja, color mixed paint supplier max Meyer specifically for use on the original DB4 Zagato.
Inside set seats carbon fiber bordered in black leather and door cards and roof lining, the carpets, decorated in the common style.
Along with 19 instances of the model DB4 GT Zagato Continuation will issue the same number of new supercars, dubbed the DBS Zagato GT, but these two models will be available for purchase only in the set — for the price of 6 million pounds for both cars.
DB4 GT Zagato, intended only for track is equipped with the upgraded 4.7-liter six-cylinder version of the Tadek Marek engine with original design. It produces more than 390 HP, which transmits all the torque to the rear wheels four-speed manual transmission and limited slip differential.
The novelty has not yet officially presented, but it is known that based on the model DBS Superleggera, and some elements might be borrowed from the previous Zagato. A 5.2-liter V12 turbo 715 HP left.
While the DBS Zagato is certified for public roads, while the DB4 GT Zagato is a car only for the track. DBS Zagato will be built at the Aston Martin factory in Gaydon. Despite the simultaneous announcement of the car, delivery of these two cars produced for the whole year — DB4 GT Zagato will be delivered to buyers in recent months 2019, and supplies DBS GT Zagato will begin in late 2020.