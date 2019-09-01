Aston Martin DBX shows the rear lights
The Network was published a lot of photos of prototypes of Aston Martin DBX for the last months, including some released by the automaker.
However, in earlier images a rear part of the luxury SUV was not real, as it is showing temporary tail lights and a lot of camouflage.
As for the later photos, the Aston Martin deliberately decided not to photograph DBX back. But photospin noticed the prototype DBX and managed to photograph it from behind, “revealing” the latest tail lights and a new part.
Luxurious SUV used sleek horizontal tail lamps inspired by the Aston Martin Vantage. Pronounced crease that spans the width of the rear door from one lamp to another, also draws inspiration from the smallest sports car Aston Martin.
One thing is certain: the element between the slanted rear window and the rest of the rear door, which is arranged vertically adds a lot of visual tension. These New photos also show the design of the rear bumper with two large round exhaust tailpipes which looks almost as aggressive as Vantage.
Compared to earlier prototypes DBX, Aston Martin also has a new roof spoiler by cutting it so that the air could pass under it. Front no change compared with the latest official photos are almost there, and the “face” DBX looks unmistakably in the spirit of Aston Martin.
As for the interior, the earlier spy shots have revealed a significant part of the components of Mercedes-Benz and switchgear. Speaking of Mercedes-Benz, its AMG division will supply to DBX 4.0-liter V8 engine with twin-turbo power about 503 HP in the base model.
According to preliminary information, a 5.2-liter two-cylinder V12 engine from the Aston from DB11 also fall in the line of motors DBX. The first SUV Aston Martin will be officially unveiled in December.