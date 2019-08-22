Aston Martin has introduced an exclusive garage for cars
Service personalization Aston Martin Q represents garages as exclusive as the cars of this brand.
The British luxury brand introduced a new design service where wealthy buyers of the brand are created by unique garages, known as “car den”, in which you can store your vehicle.
To create designs team of designers Aston Martin collaborates with famous architects. Collectively they work with clients to best fulfill all the wishes of customers and the most successfully place the garage in the room.
“Imagine a house or luxury hotel, built around your car. The picture, creating the perfect space to showcase your own automobile artwork. Now it is achievable”, — said in a press release, chief creative officer at Aston Martin Marek Reichman.
Team Marek Reichman already proved its worth, working with the 66-storey residence of the Aston Martin in Miami, and the first global brand center brand in Tokyo.