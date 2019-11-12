Aston Martin has revealed the new crossover DBX in motion
British brand in anticipation of the premiere released another video.
In a new video teaser crossover Aston Martin DBX shot during a drive on a forest road in the night. In the video you can see some design details – large rims with low profile tires, roof rails, leather interior and rear lights in the style of the latest Vantage. The premiere model will take place on 20 November in Beijing.
The crossover sets in motion a four-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 550 forces and 700 Nm of torque. The engine works in tandem coupled to devyatietazhnyj “automatic” and all-wheel drive with a clutch connecting the front axle. Dynamic performance of the car so far kept secret.
Last week the company announced the starting price for the DBX from 193,5 thousand euros. Thus, the British crossover Lamborghini Urus cheaper (200 Euro) and more expensive than Bentley Bentayga with a V8 engine (from 179 thousand euros).
Production was launched at the new plant brand, located in the former base of the Royal air force in the British St. Athanasios.