Aston Martin has shown what can their new hypercar Valkyrie
July 14, 2019
Aston Martin Valkyrie is probably one of the most anticipated hypercars of today.
That was two years ago when Aston Martin decided to show a conceptual version of the model.
Then it was announced that Valkyrie is the fastest car in the world that’s allowed to move on public roads.
This statement has become more specific, when the British automaker showed the car’s engine, which is in the back part of it.
Great atmospheric Cosworth V12, which produces 1000 horsepower and may be “cool” to 11 100 revolutions per minute. Moreover, with the help of electric motors, Valkyrie develops a total of 1160 horsepower (900 Nm).