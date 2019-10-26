Aston Martin is preparing to release a new vehicle
Aston Martin have combined crossovers and hypercar, and now the company has announced plans to release a limited edition motorcycle. Details are limited but Aston Martin has partnered with Brough Superior to create a motorcycle that offers “the perfect balance between performance and design.”
Little is known about the project, but the company said that the first motorcycle is the result of a “shared vision of the Executive Vice President and chief creative Director at Aston Martin Marek richman and CEO of Brough Superior Thierry Henriette, both of which are enthusiasts of motorcycles.”
A sketch of the teaser is not very significant, but it assumes that the motorcycle will be a stylish, high-performance model with a thin tank and a single seat. The company also hinted that they may be used as innovative engineering solutions and “best materials”.
The model will be presented at the exhibition EICMA 5th November and will be denoted as Aston Martin. By the way, the company noticed that their iconic wings “appears on the motorcycle for the first time”.
No one knows why Aston Martin decided to enter the motorcycle market, but Reichman said, “the Possibility of cooperation with Brough Superior gave us the opportunity to share their unique views on how beauty and engineering can be combined to create a very emotional part of the design of the car”.
About the prices it was not, but the bike could be the most affordable model of Aston Martin. This should also be much more interesting than the Cygnet, which was a little more than badged Toyota iQ.