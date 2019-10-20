Aston Martin partially revealed interior DBX
The British introduced a line of branded accessories for the crossover.
The press service of the Aston Martin revealed details of the equipping of a first in its history crossover DBX, the premiere of which is scheduled for December 2019. The pictures also can partially see the beauty news with perforated leather trimmed seats.
Buyers can choose from 11 sets of additional equipment.
For example, the package includes Pet accessories for your Pets, including portable washing, Event implies a set of things for a picnic, Snow suitable for transporting skis and on the snow-covered regions. In it, for example, included chains and a ski boot dryer.