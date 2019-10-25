Aston Martin plans to produce the bike
British brand together with the firm Brough Superior will make a first bike.
For the first time in the history of the British brand, the management decided to produce motorcycle. To create a new company signed a cooperation agreement with the firm of Brough Superior.
The model will be released as a limited edition, and its premiere will be held in the framework of the showroom in Milan.
Motorcycle Aston Martin Lagonda will be the first in more than 100-year history of the brand. By the way, cooperation with other companies for the brand not uncommon Earlier, the British automaker has already teamed up with specialists from other firms to release the boats, submersibles and garages