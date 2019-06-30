Aston Martin Vanquish will be equipped with a manual transmission
A new generation of British supercar Aston Martin Vanquish for the first time will be mid-engined and will get 7-speed manual transmission.
Vanquish sports coupe of the new generation based on new aluminum platform. For the performance of the supercar meets the 700-horsepower Biturbo V6, which will allow the model to compete with F8 Tributo Ferrari, Lamborghini Huracan and McLaren 720S.
If you judge the appearance of a novelty on the concept-Kara Vanquish Vision Concept, here we will not see anything extreme, in contrast to the upcoming hypercar Valkyrie.
As reported in an interview with the CEO Andy Palmer, Aston Martin will be the last automaker to produce a sports car to “mechanics”. Production of the new Vanquish is scheduled for 2022.