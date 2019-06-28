Aston Martin will release a replacement of the Rapide in the back of the crossover
Crossovers DBX and Lagonda should replace chetyrehdverny Rapide.
The continued expansion of the SUVs on the world stage has led to large losses in the automotive world. Powerful, versatile vehicle even affect niche automakers like Aston Martin.
So, from the published portal Motoring.com.au report we learned that the company intends to abandon the Aston Martin Rapide, as soon as proizvoditsa models DBX and Lagonda.
In this report, the head of Aston Martin Andy Palmer spoke in detail about the future of the British brand, particularly in relation to the upcoming DBX. It is expected that the first SUV from the British carmaker will present before the end of this year.
However, Palmer explains that the production of DBX regardless of the demand will be limited to 5,000 units. Maintaining some exclusivity is part of the plan of the company.
There is also a Lagonda, which has just recently debuted a concept luxury SUV. It is expected that it will enter the market in 2023, and, according to Palmer, the production volume for these two models will be limited edition of 7 000 units 4 000 for DBX 3 000 for Lagonda.
Having in its lineup two large vehicles capable of Supreme comfort to carry up to four passengers at a Aston Martin suddenly there is no need to Rapide, with its enhanced facilities and low capacity.
Admittedly, the Rapide has experienced almost a decade without much change, so a four-seater car a little outdated. As for the all-electric E Rapide, which was recently launched Lagonda with electric drive will take its place, while the DBX will replace the standard model with a V12.