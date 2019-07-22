Astrological forecast for all zodiac signs for a week from 22 to 28 July

Week from 22 to 28 July, is characterized by the excessive tide of energy – both positive and negative. Specially for the readers 5-tv.ru the astrologer Sergei Sedyshev made an astrological prediction that will help to make this period without unnecessary conflicts.

Aries — horoscope for the week

Rams next week, expect an incredible amount of energy. This will allow you to realize all that you have planned and make your actions as accurate as possible and effective. Stars recommend to pay more attention to physical exertion – to avoid an overabundance of energy.

Taurus horoscope for the week

Taurus next week will be difficult to keep his irritation — it may suddenly break out at the most inopportune moment. Remember that one flash of anger can permanently ruin a good relationship with people. Drop in after work to the gym – sport helps in dealing with stress.

Gemini — horoscope for the week

For Twins week positive, energetic, associated with the speed of thought, ability to prove your point and get what you want. Use energy weeks to get closer to your goals through speeches, debates, interviews and other discussions, where it will be appropriate to your energetic and assertive speech.

Cancer horoscope for the week

Crawfish in the coming weeks prone to conflict and sadness. The stars advise you not to take to heart what others say – nobody wanted to offend you. Concentrate on the beauty of the world and take a break from what is happening.

Leo — horoscope for the week

Spark energy are the Lions. Representatives of the sign during this period, persistent, passionate about their ideas, believe in your success and in others, broad-minded and see the whole picture. The stars promise you success in all your endeavors – try to make your ideas were most useful to others.

Virgo — horoscope for the week

Virgos have a generally quiet week. Neither strongly positive nor strongly negative trends are expected. Can rest and recover, allow your thoughts and feelings in order, slowly to do simple but useful things.

Libra — horoscope for the week

The balance will at the same time energetic and confused. This is because of the mood swings that cause irritation and anxiety. Will help you sports or other vigorous activities, as well as resolute new projects launched.

Scorpio — horoscope for the week

Difficult it would be Scorpio. The negativity that you accumulate, you begin to break out is a week fraught with conflict with loved ones. In most cases, you will be able to suppress negative emotions, but you won’t do it. On the contrary, will only add to internal discomfort. Regain internal balance will help you sport or sex.

Sagittarius — horoscope for the week

Sagittarians have a very positive week! Your usual hospitality and optimism multiplied, allowing you to achieve a lot, without losing the inner balance and the location of surrounding. Maximum use of energy next week, in order to achieve the desired results. You will succeed!

Capricorn horoscope for the week

Capricorns may experience some irritability, nervousness, and sputannosti thoughts. But serious problems it promises. Otherwise, the stars say, the week goes as you planned.

Aquarius — horoscope for the week

Aquarius next week will be confident as ever. However, the surrounding can not be agree with you and your opinion. Avoid disputes and unnecessary discussions – the best way compromise that just will not allow the conflict to flare up.

Pisces — horoscope for the week

Fish week will be productive in the sphere of introspection. Representatives of the sign will be easy to understand their desires and feelings. You can even record all your feelings on paper – it will help you even better understand yourself.