Astronaut David Saint-Jacques returned to Earth after a record-long stay in space (PHOTOS)

On Monday, David Saint-Jacques returned to Earth after more than six months aboard the International space station.

Born in Saint-Lambert, having been on the ISS 204 days, he set the record for the longest single space flight among the representatives of Canada.

Together with a canadian astronaut aboard the capsule “Soyuz”, which landed in Kazakhstan, was a NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko.

Mission Saint-Jacques began early on 3 December, when it was included in the crew of the “Union” after October there was a failed rocket launch, which the two astronauts had to abort the flight and make an emergency landing.

In April, the 49-year-old Saint-Jacques made a spacewalk, the duration of which amounted to six and a half hours, he also conducted the “space grip” the cargo ship SpaceX Dragon using the Canadarm2 for the first time a canadian astronaut was ruled by robotic arms to perform this maneuver.

Engineer, astrophysicist and a General practitioner, he also conducted scientific experiments and discussed their results with children across the country during their mission.

In the last days of the flight, as told by Saint-Jacques, he re-practiced in the management of the Soyuz spacecraft that was docked to the station during their stay, and on Monday afternoon took them to the Ground. Weekend Saint-Jacques tweeted that the ship is functioning perfectly, despite the 6-month inactivity.

When the crew established contact with search and rescue teams immediately prior to planting, they said that they are fine.

NASA described the landing as “perfect” when at 10:47 PM capsule landed in Kazakhstan.

When Saint-Jacques was removed from the capsule, he raised his thumb up.

The crew offered water and fresh fruit, when they sat on the chairs about four feet from the capsule, and then was taken for an initial medical examination.

The Governor-General Julie Payette welcomed the return of the astronaut to Earth. On Twitter she wrote: “We are so pleased that you returned safely. Congratulations on the remarkable work aboard the International space station (ISS) for six months. 204 days in space. Well done.”

Saint-Jacques, who has a wife and three small children, had previously reported that looking forward to meeting with his family again.

He told reporters that he knows about the physical challenges that await him after six months in weightlessness, which include circulation problems, muscular aches and pains and become more than a long spine, which will return to its normal state. This may mean that some time would be difficult for him to walk and generally move.

Officials of the Canadian space Agency said that the restoration of Saint-Jacques is their top priority.

“An important aspect for us here at the Agency is preparing for his return in the next few weeks – rehabilitation, physical restoration, adaptation to life at normal gravity at 1G,” said Gilles Leclerc, the Director of the Agency for space research.

Saint-Jacques is expected to take part in a press conference on Friday in Houston and will return to Canada in mid-July.

As for the next mission, Leclerc said, that the negotiations that another member of the corps took part in a mission aboard the International space station until 2024.