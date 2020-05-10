Astronauts, hermits and sailors — how to survive the withdrawal
To help sitting at home people came the sailors long voyage, the astronauts and hermits, which can rightly be called experts in matters of self-isolation. Their recommendations, as with the maximum benefit you through a difficult time — in the material “Tape.ru”.
Right now half the world’s population is in isolation or quarantine in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. But sitting in four walls for many was not easy, but for extroverts and does become a real challenge.
Astronauts, hermits and sailors spoke about how to survive in the era of self-isolation of coronavirus and not to go crazy.
Space insulation
The astronauts know firsthand what it means to be detached from the outside world. Retired American astronaut Peggy Whitson spent on the ISS as much as 665 days. In 2017 she broke the record for total number of days spent in space. Whitson compared life on the space station with the current situation in the world.
“Many are now trying to combine work from home, raising children and caring for family. It is a serious test. Something like life on the ISS. There team members replace your family. You’re not just working with them throughout the day or night, you can’t go home, that is, to stay alone or with family. So even after work you have to look for common interests”
NASA astronauts preparing in advance for what will have to be in the company of the same people for a long time. “In the training program included training of teamwork skills in the conditions of living together. It is very important that the astronauts of the space station found a common language. You can’t choose a team. The only thing you can do is to attempt to correctly get out of any situation on Board. In space your lives independent of each other. It must be remembered,” said Whitson.
Whitson stressed that the goal of the entire team on a space station above the desires of individuals. According to her, pneumonia COVID-19 also put before the public the important task to save lives, while on quarantine. The American said that to postpone the withdrawal will be easier, if you do not forget about the ultimate goal.
Those who do not know what to do, she gave advice from personal experience. On the space station she invented for additional tasks, in order not to get bored. Whitson urged the others to remember what they wanted to do, if they have more free time: “Maybe read a book? Write a poem or draw?”.
Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent a year on the ISS, also gave some valuable recommendations for samosoglasovannye. In space he kept a strict daily routine that helped him stay in shape, and advises it to everyone else.
“Your family will be easier to adapt to the new situation at home, if you strictly adhere to the order of the day. When I returned to Earth, I find it difficult to live without a clear plan,” Scott Kelly, a former astronaut.
Kelly advised people who work remotely, not to dig into tasks and allocate time for rest and entertainment. “My team and I arranged a night watching movies. So we twice watched the whole series “Game of thrones””. To spend time in isolation with the benefit of cosmonaut recommended to remember about your Hobbies: read books, play a musical instrument, to begin or continue journaling.
Kelly was advised to take astronauts to the ISS, and often to call friends and family through video communication. According to him, this greatly helps to maintain long-distance relationships.
Around the world
End O Coined in 2016 became the first Irishman who took part in the circumnavigation of the yacht single Vendée Globe. The competition, which is held every four years, sailors single-handedly overcome the difficult route without stops or assistance. To make it easier to stand being alone on Board, he developed a certain routine: “you Need to organize your day. You Wake up in the morning and pull myself out of bed to the ringing of the alarm clock, turn on the radio, having Breakfast or taking the kids to school — this is the order of the day”.
O Coenen sincerely believes that isolation has a positive side. This is an opportunity to be alone with yourself and begin to appreciate the company of relatives and friends. The Navigator said that not everyone will be able to move the insulation. It is advised to try to find the pluses of staying in four walls to keep her mind: “of Course, easier for those who remained at work. Have people working remotely at least remains something on which they can focus their attention. I think the unemployed the situation is more complicated. I think that people need to set themselves daily goals and tasks.”
47-year-old Briton Di Caffari’ve been alone for six months, traveling around the world on a yacht. She, like O Konen, participated in the competition Vendée Globe. “Of course, I chose to be alone by myself, while the current situation in the world caused by a coronavirus,” said she. Traveler decided to give advice to anyone who unwittingly cut off from the outside world.
“As rational beings we all understand that we have to physically pull away from others. But that does not mean you have to isolate myself from everyone and on a psychological level. Communication and support are important components of our life, especially in times of stress or crisis. Now we need to support each other more than ever”, — Di Caffery, moreplavatelya
Moreplavatelya added that to communicate with friends and relatives is necessary, because even a five-minute conversation on the phone can raise the mood of its participants.
Caffari recommended that isolated themselves to stop worrying about what they cannot control, and less time to read the disturbing news: “the media bombarded us with information, but not worth taking any news to heart. On the contrary, if you feel that reading or listening to the news makes you panic, do it less often”.
Di’m sure the coronavirus pandemic will seriously affect many people faced with financial losses due to the lack or reduction of work. “You are not alone in a crisis millions of people found themselves in the same situation, she said. — Think about a possible plan of action or ask for help from others”.
The lone Islander
81-year-old hermit Mauro Morandi knows a lot about isolation. Not surprising, since he spent 31 years alone on the Italian island of Sardinia in Budelli. In 1989, a former physical education teacher happily agreed to work as a caretaker of the island. Despite the fact that in 2006, the employers ceased to pay him the money due to financial difficulties, the Italian continues to look after Budelli free. Over the years it has earned the reputation of the Italian Robinson Crusoe.
Morandi claims that the coronavirus pandemic has had on his life, and on the island Budelli he feels safe. The only thing — he stopped to deliver food, and occasional meetings with tourists and all came to naught. He is convinced that his health absolutely no danger, because he has no contact with the outside world.
The hermit was proud that he lives in the safest place on the planet, however, concerned for the welfare of family and friends residing in the Italian city of Modena. He is concerned that his country is in second place in the world in the number of infected.
The Italian believes that quarantine and isolation is a great opportunity to know yourself: “I spend every winter at home. Months I barely go outside, only from time to time sit on the porch of his hut. People cannot sit at home for two weeks? This is ridiculous”. In your free time caretaker of the island, reads a lot and thinks about life.
In his opinion, the majority of people is afraid to be alone: “When you analyze their lives and look at events from different angles, you can come to the conclusion that in vain wasting your life, or suddenly realize what went wrong and was a bad man”.
Morandi believes that self-knowledge can be extremely useful. He stressed that thanks to the introspection he went from being an avid traveler, wandering through Europe, to the lonely Islander.
Homebodies
Some Russians refused contact with the outside world and began to lead a solitary life before the beginning of the epidemic coronavirus infection. In a conversation with my father a hermit and told how to move the isolation.
Homebody Christina claims that coronavirus did not change her daily routine. She continues to live happily, work from home, and buy products in online stores. To stay in good physical shape, the girl is training with a dummy for Boxing and dancing in the Just Dance game for the Playstation 2020. Kristina admits that she doesn’t have a clear daily routine. Sometimes she wakes up very early includes cheerful music and proceeds to business, but other days may be too lazy to even get out of bed.
Recluse admits that working on your own creative mode. He wakes up usually in the evening and works until he begins to sleep. “Comfortable sleep mode and active work have helped create,” he said. Everything you need Michael buys online, and products which are difficult to order a house, bring him to family or friends. Michael also noted that hyperactive people will be difficult to survive the period of self-isolation.
A former couch potato Anatoly believes that being a recluse is very easy: “food, clothing and medicines will be delivered to your home. The network can learn anything from programming to wood carving. Say now many educational platforms have done free content for the duration of a pandemic is very great.” Now Anatoly is working as a courier, but really wants to return to freelance and lead a solitary life.
Solitary confinement
44-year-old American journalist Jason Rezaian, head of the Tehran Bureau of the Washington Post, shared his experience in isolation. In November 2015 he was convicted of espionage. Rezaian held in Iranian prison 544 of the day, while sitting in solitary confinement. “Although isolation is different from prison, long stay away from the outside world taught me some valuable lessons,” he said.
The journalist was advised not to stay in social networks and entertainment platforms: “of Course, we must be realistic: we will not be able to completely abandon the Internet. But I strongly recommend to spend more time without Internet and TV, especially after work.”
RESAN urged people in quarantine or in isolation to read more. He remembered how after 49 days in solitary confinement he was given access to books: “Reading magically helped me escape from grim reality. In addition, because of the books I began to feel closer to the outside world. They showed me that I can take any, even the most difficult test.”
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Quarantine-Royal: virtual tours of the most famous castles in Europe
- Peculiarities of the national quarantine: how different companies behave in a pandemic
- Physically and psychologically adapt to isolation: life hacks astronauts
- Cinema, education, creativity and free resources for high isolation
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 618
[name] => conclusion
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => zaklyuchenie
)
conclusion
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2451
[name] => space
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kosmos
)
space
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3778
[name] => quarantine
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => karantin
)
quarantine
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4499
[name] => the astronauts
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => astronavty
)
the astronauts
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6715
[name] => NASA
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nasa
)
NASA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28519
[name] => isolation
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => samoizolyaciya
)
isolation
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28579
[name] => life hacks
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => lajfxaki
)
life hacks
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28580
[name] => self-development
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => samorazvitie
)
self-development
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28581
[name] => hermit
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => otshelnik
)
the hermit
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28582
[name] => couch potato
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => domosed
)
домоседFacebookVkontakte
bookmark