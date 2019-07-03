Astronomers have discovered a mysterious shimmering star
The staff of the Massachusetts Institute of technology found a strange cosmic object at a distance of 350 light years from Earth.
Double star Epic 249706694 attracted the attention of scientists to the mysterious flashes that were followed by blackouts.
This phenomenon in itself is typical for stars – extrasolar planets or other bodies as he passed them, for a time obscure the glow. But always, there is a clear periodicity.
Star Epic 249706694 for 87 days showed 28 blackouts, but they happened for different periods of time, according to
“The time they were committed with the same success could be produced by a random number generator,” said the study authors.
Only four of the 28 blackouts could be part of a periodic sequence. How to explain all the rest, astronomers don’t know yet.
Until now was known only one such phenomenon – the star Tabby (Kic 8462852). She also demonstrated “inconsistency” flashes and blackouts, and some experts even suggested that it may be an artificial object.
Now astronomers are developing several versions, which could explain the unusual phenomenon, but none of them is not deemed sufficiently reliable.