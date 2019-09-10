Astronomers have recorded mysterious signals from space: what happens
Chinese astronomers have discovered a fast repetitive signals from the source, which can be located at a distance of three billion light years from Earth, reports RIA Novosti with reference to the Xinhua news Agency.
The so-called fast radio bursts, helped to record the world’s largest spherical radio telescope FAST with pyatisotletny aperture.
These signals represent the radio-frequency pulses that last a few milliseconds. While scientists are unable to explain their nature.
From late August to September, the camera caught more than a hundred of these radio bursts. Now they are studied by specialists.
The FAST telescope is located in the mountains South China’s Guizhou province.
Clear to us in miles distance of three billion light-years to translate impossible, is a figure with an incredible number of zeros, said REN-TV. However, expect that message to extraterrestrial civilization, it is too early.
“Most likely, it’s kind of an unusual neutron star, the object is a young, with extremely powerful magnetic field, and since other similar objects in our Galaxy does not exist, it is either a very rare object, or the object for a short stage of evolution,” said Russian astronomer Denis Denisenko.
Anyway, this is all speculation. But even if we assume that the signal was filed by the aliens, it was obviously a long time ago, when the Earth was born a simple life.