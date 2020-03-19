Astronomical spring 2020 — the earliest for the last 124 years
If you’re ready for the good news, we have something for you. Spring this year is the earliest since 1896, reports USA Today.
The vernal equinox, which marks the beginning of spring in the Northern hemisphere, will be held on Thursday, March 19, throughout the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. According to AccuWeather, this is the earliest equinox for the last 124 years.
The equinox usually falls on 20 or 21 March.
The equinox of 2020 came early as a year is a leap year, so that changed the length of time during which the Earth revolves around the Sun.
On 19 March, when sunlight is directly on the equator, at 23:50, come the equinox. For everybody who is outside of the Eastern time zone, it will be in 22:50 CDT, 21:50 PM MDT and at 20:50 PM PDT.
Thursday, March 19, fell on the equinox, will be one of two days in the year when the Earth’s axis is not tilted neither towards the sun nor away from him, resulting in almost all over the Earth day and night last for 12 hours. The second day is the September equinox.
The word equinox comes from two Latin words: aequus (equal) and nox (night). Every day for the next three months, the sun will rise higher in the sky, and the day — to increase until the summer solstice in June.
It is also one of two days a year when almost any place on Earth, except the poles, you can see the sunrise exactly in the East and sunset in the West.
Meteorologists who determine the times of year they say that spring started on March 1.
But for the residents of the southern hemisphere this Thursday autumnal equinox occurs, marking the first day of autumn.
