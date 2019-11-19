“At 2 a.m. I hear the patter of little feet” — the unvarnished story
At 2am I hear the patter of little feet: my daughter came into my room. I lay quietly and barely breathing. Maybe she’ll be back to yourself and do not disturb me sleeping…
At 2am I hear the patter of little feet: my daughter came into my room. I lay quietly and barely breathing. Maybe she’ll be back to yourself and do not disturb me sleeping…
— Mom! Mommy! — calling she’s a little hoarse from sleep voice.
Yes… What happened? — barely, I replied, unable to hide his annoyance. She pauses, her eyes shining in the dim light. —
— Mom… I love you…
— I love you…
And I’m stronger…
Lies next and immediately falls asleep. But her words still hanging in the chilly night air. If I could touch them and take, I would have grabbed those words and pressed them to his chest… In the trembling quiet voice that whispers the best words in the world: I love you… Smile touches my lips and I slowly exhale, for fear that the memory will leave. One day this little girl will become an adult woman. Sonny and the boys… One day I will be able to take a shower alone… One day, I quietly drink a Cup of coffee and reading a favorite novel… One day I will leave the house alone without worrying that someone was waiting for me back… One day I will get myself…
But today I give myself to THEM. I’m tired, sometimes I don’t have enough power, but I know that I SO love and I SO need it. And believe me, it’s the best moments of my life!
Original glass lightning inside! All forms under the order.
telegramПодпишись on our Telegram. Send only the popular article!