At a British hospital were wandering Ghost
A strange object was caught on video.
In the UK, Newtownards in a company to install security systems began receiving complaints from the hospital. Employee John maccready asked me to check the strange behaviour of the alarm, which began to operate at night, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Know.
When John saw video from surveillance cameras, he noticed something frightening. His story he published together with the video in the Facebook group, which is dedicated to the paranormal.
It turned out that he and a partner responded to a call to the hospital in Belfast. He said that in recent years, often at night the alarm is triggered, and this should have been handled. However, the guy found no fault and decided to check the surveillance cameras.
Initially the footage is not noticeable anything suspicious, however, when John looked, he saw a dark shape that floats through the emergency room entrance. And when he disappears – open doors, which react only to movement and the alarm is triggered.
In addition to John’s video scared the users of the network. They were shocked and claimed that it was a Ghost.
“Wow, that looks like a man! If you look closely, you can discern his feet. Had to revise a few times, but it was worth it. Very cool!”, “Yes, I, too, see a round dark spot,” write the commentators.