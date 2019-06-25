At a depth of 750 meters was able to remove the video squid the size of a car
Scientists were able to videotape a giant squid the size of a car. For the first time it was done in the territorial waters of the United States, in the Gulf of Mexico. The shooting took place at a depth of 750 metres at a red light, which does not see sea creatures.
As writes the newspaper The Sun, deep sea monster lure with a special probe, to which was attached an artificial jellyfish. The squid tried to attack potential prey. As the biologists would say, the sight was eerie. Length of squid was approximately 3.5 meters.
“He has the biggest eyes of any animal known to us, its beak are able to tear flesh. He has a system of jet propulsion which helps to move forward and backward, blue blood and three hearts. This is an amazing, amazing form of life, o which we know almost nothing,” said one of the leaders of the expedition Edith Widder.
For the first time a giant squid in its natural habitat was captured on camera in 2012. This is only the second such case.
