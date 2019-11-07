At Amsterdam airport shut terminal due to message on attempt of capture of the plane (PHOTO)

One terminal of Amsterdam airport Schiphol in the Netherlands is fully closed to passengers in connection with the emergency situation on Board one of the planes. This was announced on Wednesday, the Dutch broadcasting Corporation (NOS).

According to the channel, “terminal D fully closed to passengers, arrived by special forces”.

In the military police stated that it is “about the suspicious situation on Board one of the aircraft” but did not provide more detailed information. The situation has the third degree of danger which means a “potential threat to the well being of the population within the same municipality”, reports TASS.

According to the newspaper the Daily Mirror, from informal sources it became known about the attempt by three men armed with knives, to hijack a plane of the airline Air Europa, which on Wednesday evening was supposed to fly flight UX1094 in Madrid. At the time of the communication of the contingency situation on Board the ship were at least 27 people. The captain of the aircraft hit the panic button.

NOS reports that passengers and crew members managed to safely exit the plane.

And the airline Air Europa explained the incident “a false alarm”. “Nothing happened, all the passengers waiting for departure. We apologize,” – said in >microblog