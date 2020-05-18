At auction for an astronomical sum were sold old sneakers Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan
Game the sneakers of NBA legends Michael Jordan, in which he debuted in the League in the season of 1984/85 was sold at auction Sotheby’s, reports Bloomberg.
It is noted that for sneakers model Nike Air Jordan 1 auction organizers were able to rescue 560 thousand dollars, though I hoped to obtain for them the maximum of 150 thousand
The amount claimed is a new record for the cost of a pair of sneakers. For 122,5 thousand the record was broken “Moon Shoe” from Nike, mounted on the same auction at Sotheby’s in 2019.
We will remind that Jordan is a two-time Olympic champion and six-time winner of the NBA in “Chicago bulls”. Earlier it was reported that an American became the best player in the history of the League according to ESPN.