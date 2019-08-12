At auction sell rare Lamborghini Miura
RM auction house Sotheby’s will sell at auction a unique sports car.
Rare Lamborghini Miura P400 S was found in one of the German barns. The model has a chassis number 4245 and which originally belonged to advertising Executive Walter Becker from Nuremberg, who bought it in 1971.
After 1974 the car was purchased by race-driver-lover Hans-Peter Weber, to whom the car belonged to until 2015. After the death of the owner of the car was locked in the shed, where it recently found.
The model has a bright color and symbolic mileage in 29 020 miles, and appreciated the rare car at $ 1.2 million. In motion Lamborghini Miura P400 S is a 3.9-liter V12 with a capacity of 370 horsepower.
