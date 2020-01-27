At Barcelona planned revolt: players unhappy with training Selena
Kike Of Setian
The FC Barcelona players unhappy with the training and the scheme of new coach Quique Setien, reports Sport.es.
Coach tries to play aggressive while applying the scheme only three defenders. In addition, increased training sessions, the unhappy players, the newspaper notes.
Add that to Selene the Catalans played 3 matches and in all has shown a poor level.
In the last match, “Barcelona” has lost “Valencia” (0:2), losing the lead in the La Liga table.
The team barely passed to the next round of the Spanish Cup.