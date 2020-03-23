At Barcelona revealed the first case of coronavirus
Andre Curie
Barcelona recorded its first case of coronavirus infection among employees.
Virus COVID-19 diagnosed scout Catalans Andre Curie, who worked on the South American market, according to Marca.
At the moment, he and his wife located in the Brazilian state of são Paulo, the couple manifested the symptoms of the disease, but the family is not in need of hospitalization.
According to the source, Curie had contracted during a trip to Porto Alegre from the President of Internacional, Marcelo Medeiros, who was infected with the virus previously.
Note that the curies were issued for “Barcelona” transfers to Latin American players, including Neymar, Arthur and Paulinho.
Recall that the six players and coaching staff of another team from Barcelona – Espanyol confirmed coronavirus.
Previously another club in La Liga – Valencia confirmed about 35% of positive tests for coronavirus among its staff. In particular, in its statement, the Valencia club accuses a trip to Milan and two games against Atalanta in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League (1:4, 3:4) as directly responsible for a mass infestation.
All patients are currently in isolation.