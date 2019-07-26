At Barcelona there was a conflict between players because of gaming number of rookie De Jong

| July 26, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

В "Барселоне" произошел конфликт между футболистами из-за игрового номера новобранца Де Йонга

Frankie De Jong
Midfielder “Barcelona” Carlos Alénya expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that the management of “blaugranas” decided to give his Jersey number (No. 21) 21-year-old star freshman Frankie De Jong, without first consulting with himself a graduate of La Masia.

“The transfer of De Jong 21, the game room was something personal between him and me. I would be glad if the management got in touch with me first, because it promised to De Jong, this room, without informing me, – quotes the words of Alénya Goal.com.

“It left a bad aftertaste, it was not a very good thing. I’m always well behaved towards the club,” concluded Carlos.

In the end, Alénya had to take the other free room – No. 19.

В "Барселоне" произошел конфликт между футболистами из-за игрового номера новобранца Де Йонга

Carlos Alénya

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.