At CES 2020 in Las Vegas are 6 Ukrainian startups: what they offer
In Las Vegas opened the world’s largest international exhibition of electronics CES 2020 (Consumer Electronic Show), says the “SHOT”. Each year, the best corporations and startups trying to make it to this event. This year, the technological innovations introduced by Samsung, Sony, Lenovo and other world famous company. Participate in the exhibition and the Ukrainian startups.
According to the support Fund of inventions of the Ministry of economic development, Ukraine presented at the exhibition, the Ukrainians have their own exhibition pavilion Ukraine Tech Pavilion, where their projects demonstrate six startups.
About the exhibition
Consumer Electronic Show (CES) is one of the largest annual technology events in the world. In 2019, the exhibition attracted more than 200,000 visitors from around the world in locations equivalent to 35 football fields.
People come to CES to see the newest technology of large and small companies — robotics, drones, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and those things that we use daily that has changed thanks to technology.
Ukrainian startups at CES
Six Ukrainian startups that chose during Ukraine Tech Day in the next few days will represent Ukraine at CES 2020. Now, what kind of projects:
Effa — the world’s first environmental toothbrush, made of paper and eco-friendly materials.
UATAG — glass ID fakes.
Mosquito Control Ltd — Ukrainian engineering company that develops innovative device to control mosquitoes.
CamTouch, a device that lets you convert any projector or monitor into an interactive whiteboard, which can be controlled with a special stylus.
EdPro.Amperia — constructor for laboratory work with electricity in schools.
Bicovery — empowering people living with Bipolar Disorder — solutions based on machine learning, which tracks the emotional and physical status of people living with bipolar disorder.
The new world’s largest corporations
Technology Samsung
Samsung has demonstrated at CES new technologies and products: personal robot assistant, building the future on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies using the Internet of things and networks of the fifth generation, as well as the unusual vertical TV.
The company introduced small, rolling work Ballie who is able to act in accordance with the needs of the user and help him around the house.
Thinnest laptop for gamers from Lenovo
Lenovo has unveiled the thinnest and lightest gaming notebook Legion Y740S. Novelty gaming monitors supplied by Legion Y series, GPUs Lenovo Legion BoostStation, mice, and keyboards.
Portable Legion Y740S weighing up to two kilograms, developed for fans of cyberbully, who often have to travel or change locations.
Electric car Sony
Sony introduced the electric car, Packed with 33 sensors located inside and outside. In the equipment of the car includes several displays on the dashboard and on the headrests of the front seats.
Has also been suggested system Reality 360 Audio surround sound.
Air taxi from Hyundai and Uber
Representatives of the two largest companies Hyundai Motor and Uber Technologies plans to start joint work on the implementation and integration of electric air taxi.
At CES 2020, the South Korean company Hyundai has announced a concept electric aircraft, which was created together with Uber.