At corporate events it is now fashionable to order cannabis bars (PHOTOS)

Since the legalization of cannabis entered the lives of many, including those who may have not previously tried it. And as he continues to become more prevalent, will inevitably be a new trend.

One of these trends is a cannabis bar. Corporation High Bar Hospitality & Event Group and the company Bud’s Buffet is a new players in an emerging field of event organization with the use of high-quality cannabis products, and they offer a full range of services for corporate and private events.

Both organizations are pleased to cater for everyone’s needs: from beginners to experts, and they do it highly professionally.

Namely, the company employees use during the event mobile cannabis bar and offer guests pre-rolled joints and electronic cigarette.

Their highly skilled employees, or “budtenders” will offer their knowledge and experience to help each guest to choose what is suitable for them.

“By combining our experience and knowledge gained over more than 25 years in the industry of organizing events and opportunities provided by the legalisation of cannabis, we have created a highly professional company for event service, which offers cannabis in many forms,” – said on the website of the High Bar.

According to the web site of the High Bar, starting in 2020, they will begin to offer high-quality cuisine with the use of cannabis.

Currently, food with cannabis content has not yet been approved at the state level. But from 17 October 2019 to the law on cannabis to be amended, regulating the legitimate manufacture and sale cannabinoidasam food, extracts of cannabis and of cannabis glazes.