At Goodwood debuted pre-production Mini JCW GP
The novelty has demonstrated the agility and beautiful sound of the exhaust system.
The company completes work on the new John Cooper Works GP , which is the most extreme street car in the brand’s history. It is expected that the novelty will not leave any chance to their competitors, such as Volkswagen Polo GTI, Ford Fiesta ST and Renault Clio RS.
Among the advantages of the model it is necessary to note a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder powerplant with a turbocharger with a capacity of over 300 horsepower. It should be noted that such a model will be able to irritate cars of a higher class such as the Volkswagen Golf R, Mercedes A35 AMG and the new BMW M135i.
By the way, the company decided to release new limited edition. With conveyor brand come only three thousand copies. World public the production model will be shown at the Frankfurt motor show, which will take place in September this year. Pre-orders for the model already.