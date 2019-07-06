At Goodwood unveiled the convertible Lexus LC
The Japanese company presented at the Festival of speed in the UK your gym new.
The debut of the new convertible Lexus LC was held today at the Festival of speed at Goodwood. Model up the hill under the control of a professional racer nick Cassidy, who took part in the championship of Japan Super GT500.
The novelty is covered with a thin layer of camouflage film by which the brand is trying to hide some details of the convertible. Note that the conceptual model was presented at the beginning of this year at the auto show in Detroit.
The new Lexus LC retained the proportions of the coupe and the only global difference was the soft roof on the cord.
“The Goodwood festival of speed celebrates the history and culture of the car and serves as a gathering place for some of the most famous cars and drivers history. Lexus is honored to join this festival, and I am happy to present this prototype model LC Convertible in the same place, where in 2016 LC Coupe debuted,” said international Executive Vice-President koji Sato.
The exact release date of the product on the market will be announced closer to start of sales. It is expected that the new convertible will get LC 5.0-liter “aspirated” V8 power 471 HP or a 3.5-liter V6 with 354 HP return, which was borrowed from the coupe.