At Goodwood will show new French hypercar Prato Orage
July 5, 2019
It is not surprising that few motorists were heard from Prato Orage — about the car first began in 2017, and since it is never seen, except its creators, of course.
It is interesting that, apparently, Goodwood will bring the only existing instance of Prato Orage.
According to preliminary data, the novelty is set in motion atmospheric gasoline of 8.1-liter engine capacity of 900 HP and 1 044 Nm of torque.
Thanks to him, the car is able to accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and its top speed is 370 km/h.
Also interesting in this hypercare can be called a carbon fiber driveshaft, aluminum chassis, carbon ceramic brakes and a 24-carat gold used for the production of on-Board electronics.