At home found dead a famous porn star (photos)
At home in California is found dead known porn star and model Jessica James (real name Jessica Michael Redding). This publication reports TMZ. According to one she was 40 years old, on the other — 43.
The body of the actress of films for adults was found by her friend, worried that Jessica’s haven’t heard. According to some information it was her ex-husband.
The cause of death is not yet known.
