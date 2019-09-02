At lake Baikal was set a bust of Putin to complain about his problems: the network wave of laughter (video)
On the shore of Baikal inhabitants of Olkhon district of the Irkutsk region of Russia, a monument to Putin and complain about him to lawlessness.
The network posted a video in which residents of the area on the background of the enormous head of the master of the Kremlin with the words “the guarantor of the Constitution” complain that they are “in a situation of restrictions and the constant threat of prosecution for what in other areas of the country is not a violation”. In the web immediately responded to a new form of communication of the people with President, noting that the Russians “have established a bust of the main problems from which they themselves suffer, to complain to him on the problem.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, the artist Igor Please, who draws under the name “Alesha Stupin”, depicted a toothless protests in Russia mark a cartoon man in a Balaclava not throwing a bottle with a “Molotov cocktail”, and balloons.
