At least four died in the crash of a seaplane (PHOTO)

According to official data, four people were killed in the crash of a plane on a desert island in the Northern part of Vancouver island.

Lieutenant Chelsea of dub with the rescue centre of Victoria said they had received reports about the incident on Friday afternoon. Seaplane Cessna 208 crashed and broke on Addenbroke island, about 100 km North of Vancouver island.

Dube reported that the ship Northern Sea Wolf BC Ferries arrived on the scene immediately, as he was nearby. And two helicopters (one for the protection of the coastline) and one a flying machine with fixed wing also arrived at the scene shortly to assist.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm the information that at the moment, 4 people were killed. And while we can’t say exactly how many people were at that moment on Board”, said Dube.

Itself aircraft Cessna 208 accommodates from 10 to 14 passengers.

On Addenbroke nobody lives, but there is a lighthouse. The island is located on the water route from port Hardy to Prince Rupert.