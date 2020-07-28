At Odessa port said the threat stops
Photo: opz.odessa.net
HMO resumed work a year ago
The company can stop the operation in case of failure of the final stage of the competition for the supply of raw materials, say on the SCR.
The management of the Odessa port plant said the threat of a work stoppage due to pressure on the company to prevent competition for the supply of raw materials, the press service of the company.
“Interest groups are trying to exert pressure on the members of the Board to change decisions that were adopted in the framework of the procedure for the selection and identification of the customer of works on processing of customer-supplied raw materials and services for the shipment of finished products to JSC IPF”, — said in a statement.
According to him, two companies — LLC Trade house SOCAR-Ukraine, PE OKKO CONTRACT was not admitted to the second stage of the competition, as it was not able to confirm the availability of the necessary expertise in the area of trade with mineral fertilizers.
After that, the company started information pressure to disrupt the final stage of the competition, speak to the OPP.
Despite this, the company’s management promises that will not allow the breakdown of competition and stop the SCR.
korrespondent.net