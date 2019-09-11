At Rosenbaum cancer: the singer was operated on
The Russian bard Alexander Rosenbaum, the operation, which was reported previously, has again undergone surgery.
The actor had a tumor removed at the Moscow scientific-research oncological Institute of a name of Pyotr Herzen, the Agency reports city news “Moscow”, citing a source in medical circles.
It is also noted that was diagnosed with cancer at Rosenbaum for a long time, but he denied this information in conversations with the press.
Note that even in the summer of 2018, the singer Iosif Kobzon said that Rosenbaum is undergoing treatment in the Oncology clinic on Kashirke. The bard denied the words of Kobzon and said that feels great.
Recall that Kobzon himself was unable to beat the cancer, he was treated for 10 years and died a week before his 81 birthday.
