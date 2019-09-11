At rostv threw a tantrum because of the success of the Ukrainian film at the Venice film festival
Propagandists of TV channel “Russia 1” Skobeeva Olga and Evgeny Popov, dedicated to the last broadcast scathing discussion of the Ukrainian film “Atlantis”, which won one of the nominations at the Venice film festival.
Futuristic tape Director Valentine Vasyanovich about the victory of Ukraine over the Russian aggressor in 2025 was recognized as the best work in the competition program “Horizons”.
“Crimean bridge collapsed, the Donbas completely poisoned the earth, in fact, dead zone, Russia is defeated and rendered with barbed wire. Scary, maybe, should be, but loved this picture of all those who met at the Venice film festival”, — commented the decision of the judges of the film festival Skobeeva.
After that, she showed the piece of the picture frame with the exhumation of the bodies of Russian invaders killed in the Donbas. On one of the scraps form was found a badge with an inscription “militia of Donbass”. Seeing her, Popov began to nervously laugh, calling the authors of the picture speculator.
By the way, the collapse of the Crimean bridge, according to the leading bridge builders, may occur in November 2019. The danger for the unstable structures will increase with the opening of rail traffic on it.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter