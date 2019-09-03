At Sheremetyevo airport faced two aircraft (photos, video)

| September 3, 2019 | News | No Comments
At the airport “Sheremetyevo” has faced two aircraft, the flight had to be postponed until the aftermath of incident.

The video from the place of incident it is evident that the air ship caught on the flaps. Members of the emergency steel blank Russian aircraft of Royal Flight and the airliner of “Aeroflot”, who wanted to fly from Moscow to Beijing.

Among the passengers who were planning to fly to China, no one was hurt. People were evacuated, the flight departure was postponed.

We will remind, spring of this year in the “Sheremetyevo” burned the plane returned to the airport shortly after takeoff. In the summer of 2019, the airport was flooded due to malfunctioning alarm.

