At some point ceased to speak: Allen Brain told about the conflict with his father
Nicholas Brain — certainly a genius. Composer, people’s artist of Ukraine died at the age of 62 years. His daughter, a famous producer Allen Brain for many years, organizes a concert in memory of Nicholas Brain, which are the stars of the Ukrainian show business pay tribute to the talent of the famous composer.
On the eve of the concert, which will take place September 1 at the sports Palace (on the day of birth of Nikolai Petrovich), Allen Brain in an interview with “FACTS” told how her father was in life and what kind of relationship they had.
According to Alena Brain, once it has ceased to communicate with his father. The reason was her marriage to Alexander Ponomarev.
“At some point, we stopped to chat. It was connected with Sasha Ponomarev. Dad was against our relationship. But when I found out I was pregnant, he backpedaled. For his children has always been something Holy. So when my daughter was born Jack (in 1999 — Ed.), between us there was no innuendo”, — says the Brain.
Full text of the interview with the producer, see the "FACTS"
