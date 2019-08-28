At that Ukrainians are spending money with Bank cards

| August 28, 2019 | Business | No Comments
Loading...

In July, the network of trading terminals PrivatBank Ukrainians spent with Bank cards more than 20.8 billion UAH. Of this amount, 9.5 billion – on food.

На что украинцы больше всего тратят денег с банковских карт

On the second place in terms of expenditure on cafes, restaurants and other eating places are about 2.1 billion.

Another 10%, that is, 2 billion hryvnia, Ukrainians have spent on furniture and household goods. Yet more than 1.5 billion hryvnias – on clothes and shoes. Many Ukrainians have spent on pharmacy and medicine – about 1.45 billion.

The Bank added that each month, customers make more than 100 million transactions.

By the way, on the purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages in the third quarter of 2018, the Ukrainians spent an average of 44.5% of their income.

How to get paid Ukrainians?
The highest salary received in March in Kiev – 16 207 thousand UAH. And the lowest – in the Chernivtsi region – 7 437 thousand hryvnia. In most areas, the salary ranges from 7 thousand to 9 thousand hryvnias.

Relative wages across industries, the highest salaries in Ukraine are in the field of “Financial and insurance activities” – 20 thousand to 453 hryvnia and the lowest “health and social care provision” – 6 thousand 750 hryvnias and “Temporary accommodation and food” – 6 thousand 848 UAH.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr