At that Ukrainians are spending money with Bank cards
In July, the network of trading terminals PrivatBank Ukrainians spent with Bank cards more than 20.8 billion UAH. Of this amount, 9.5 billion – on food.
On the second place in terms of expenditure on cafes, restaurants and other eating places are about 2.1 billion.
Another 10%, that is, 2 billion hryvnia, Ukrainians have spent on furniture and household goods. Yet more than 1.5 billion hryvnias – on clothes and shoes. Many Ukrainians have spent on pharmacy and medicine – about 1.45 billion.
The Bank added that each month, customers make more than 100 million transactions.
By the way, on the purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages in the third quarter of 2018, the Ukrainians spent an average of 44.5% of their income.
How to get paid Ukrainians?
The highest salary received in March in Kiev – 16 207 thousand UAH. And the lowest – in the Chernivtsi region – 7 437 thousand hryvnia. In most areas, the salary ranges from 7 thousand to 9 thousand hryvnias.
Relative wages across industries, the highest salaries in Ukraine are in the field of “Financial and insurance activities” – 20 thousand to 453 hryvnia and the lowest “health and social care provision” – 6 thousand 750 hryvnias and “Temporary accommodation and food” – 6 thousand 848 UAH.