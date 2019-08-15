At the age of 50 years, this drink cured my knees and joints in a week!
The pain in my knees and joints – a common health problem, especially for people over 50 years. Although this seems a trivial problem, it can significantly hamper daily activities and seriously affect the quality of life.
Knee pain is one of the most frustrating types of pain. It can make you weak and helpless, and sometimes even unable to walk. Our knees are critical joints in our body, as they help us to straighten up, to stand, sit, walk, jump, run.
With age the lubricant is reduced and the tendons and ligaments become stiff, fragile and elastic. In addition, the knees are often injured.
However, it is a natural remedy that today we will introduce, will help you to get rid of joint pain. It is full of nutrients all the necessary vitamins and minerals. This recipe also provides a powerful anti-inflammatory properties.
It is rich in vitamin C, potassium, silicon, magnesium and bromelain, ingredients, which are known to increase the power and energy of the body.
Ingredients:
1 Cup raw oat flour
1 Cup raw, organic orange juice
1 Cup water
2 cups fresh, chopped pineapple
40 g raw honey
40 g chopped almonds
7 g of cinnamon
Preparation:
1. Place the oatmeal in a pan with hot water and stir until it is well cooked. Allow cooked oatmeal to cool.
2. Mix orange juice and pineapple juice, then add cinnamon, chopped almonds and honey, stir thoroughly all the ingredients.
3. Add chilled evanko and mix again.
Consume this mixture in the form of a smoothie or mix with ice cubes.
Make a habit regularly to prepare this recipe and you will notice that the pain will start to disappear!