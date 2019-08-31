At the age of 93 years died a Hans Rausing, who brought Tetra Pak into world market (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Son of izobretal ‘ first Tetra Pak Ruben Rausing, Hans, who turned the family business into a multinational Corporation, died on the night of Thursday to Friday at the age of 93 at his home in England. About it as transfers TASS, reported the Swedish television channel SVT, citing a statement from the family of Rousinov.

Hans Rausing headed by Tetra Pak in the early 1950-ies and led tetrahedral packaging products (in common parlance – the triangular cardboard packages) on the world market.

Packages for milk hails from Sweden allowed the Rausing Jr. to create from the family firm his father with a staff of six people transnational Corporation with an annual turnover of over 10 billion euros and more than 22 thousand employees.

Every year around the world sold almost a billion liters of liquid products in cartons of the company.

Hans Rausing was one of the richest people in the world. His fortune was estimated at $ 12 billion.