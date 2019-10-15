At the airport of Barcelona during the riots dozens of people were injured, canceled more than a hundred…
In Barcelona mass protests broke out supporters of the separation of Catalonia from Spain. The protesters disagree with the verdict of the Supreme court for the leaders of the Catalan separatists. The protesters virtually blocked the work of the Barcelona airport El Prat is the second largest in the country. More delayed hundreds of flights. During the clashes with the police, as reported by ITV News, injured almost 60 people.
AirPort in Barcelona at 20.20#SentenciaProces #FreePoliticalPrisioners #CataloniaIsNOTspain #SpainIsAFascistState #FreePoliticalPrisioners #NoEsJusticiaEsVenganza #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/XfPHYWpjCs
— Presence (@crlc_) October 14, 2019
A crowd of demonstrators also gathered in the centre of Barcelona. Protests and road blocks occur also in other Catalan cities.
On 14 October the Spanish Supreme court sentenced nine of the leaders of the Catalan separatists to terms ranging from nine to 13 years in prison for organizing a referendum on independence in 2017. The maximum term of imprisonment 13 years, was a former Deputy Chairman of the government of Catalonia Oriol Junqueras for sedition and misappropriating public funds.
The President of Catalonia Generalitat Kim Torre called the ruling an “act of revenge” which “will not stop our resolve to build an independent state”.
In connection with the deteriorating situation in Barcelona, Ukraine’s foreign Ministry recommends citizens to avoid mass gatherings of people, and to refrain from visiting the city centre and tourist locations. Ukrainians also encouraged to monitor changes in the flight schedule.
