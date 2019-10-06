At the airport of Saratov hackers entertained passengers adult videos with larger screens
Russian police are looking for hackers who broadcast adult video on wall-mounted screens throughout the airport Gagarin in Saratov. We will remind, in Ukraine, the hackers broke into the website of “Ukravtodor” and left an angry message.
As reported by Telegram. channel chain, the scenes played on plasmas almost everywhere in the airport for 10 minutes.
Saratov investigators found that hackers had managed to crack the network, sitting on the toilet.
As it turned out, in the men’s Department, is a special tablet, with which ordinary passengers can contact the airport management.
Hackers just hacked into the device, went to “Yandex” and Google porn. After that, the bullies were connected via Wi-Fi to other plasmas and launched a stream of this movie around the airport.
The police already has information about the 11 men who visited the men’s room. Eight of them are found, they stated that They have not heard anything about this trick. The identity of three until the install failed. One of them is likely involved in launching porn “Gagarin”.
According to the resource service of the airport did not notice porn hacking until he started complaining passengers.
