At the airport of Sri Lanka caught a couple with jewelry $110 thousand
At Colombo Bandaranaike international airport (Sri Lanka) detained a couple of 55 and 45 years old from Singapore. In their clothing customs officials found gold ornaments in the amount of 20 million Sri Lankan rupees (about 113 thousand dollars), reports
The Singaporean couple busted with gold jewelry worth over Rs 20 mn
— Ada Derana (@adaderana) June 29, 2019.
It is noted that the weight of the contraband was 4.85 pounds.
The online publication notes that the incident occurred on the night of June 28. First, people identified as owners of large Singapore companies, which is engaged in currency exchange. According to the customs service, which has conducted an investigation, the couple arrived in the Republic six times this year.
