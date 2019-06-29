At the airport of Sri Lanka caught a couple with jewelry $110 thousand

В аэропорту Шри-Ланки поймали пару с украшениями на $110 тысяч

At Colombo Bandaranaike international airport (Sri Lanka) detained a couple of 55 and 45 years old from Singapore. In their clothing customs officials found gold ornaments in the amount of 20 million Sri Lankan rupees (about 113 thousand dollars), reports

It is noted that the weight of the contraband was 4.85 pounds.

The online publication notes that the incident occurred on the night of June 28. First, people identified as owners of large Singapore companies, which is engaged in currency exchange. According to the customs service, which has conducted an investigation, the couple arrived in the Republic six times this year.

Earlier it was reported that a Kazakhstan citizen tried to import into Russia of more than 130 living turtles. The man was driving his car in Chelyabinsk, but was stopped by guards in Kostanay region.

