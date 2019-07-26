At the airport stole almost a ton of gold: in Brazil, an audacious robbery (video)
Thursday, July 25, at the airport of Guarulhos in são Paulo (Brazil) committed a daring robbery. The armed robbers took away 750 kg of gold, which was intended to be sent by plane to Zurich (Switzerland). The prey of criminals is estimated at 40 million dollars!
According to local media, on the airfield, where the ingots in the plane suddenly went black SUV. Externally, the car was similar to those that use the Federal police of Brazil.
The car left the four men. They were dressed in all black, faces covered. One of them was holding an assault rifle. At gunpoint, they forced the workers to load the gold into the car. According to some, in addition to gold bullion robbers took and other precious metals.
One of the workers tried to resist. The criminals shot him. He is wounded in the hospital. Taking the two hostages, the robbers fled. Currently wanted by the police.
Two cars used by the robbers, was found some time later abandoned on the road about 20 kilometers from the airport.
The police have already established how the criminals found out about the exact time of sending valuable cargo. For 12 hours they kept in hostages of one of employees of the airport and eight members of his family, including four children. The man was forced to tell the gang the information they need.
Criminals used excavators!
