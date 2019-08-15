At the auction in New Orleans exhibited a bronze copy of death mask of Napoleon (PHOTOS)

Loading...

A bronze copy of death mask of the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) put up for auction in the American city of New Orleans (Louisiana) over 34.5 thousand dollars, reports TASS with reference to the Fox News channel.

According to the channel, auction, arranged by the art gallery M. S. Rau Antiques, dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the birthday of Napoleon Bonaparte (August 15).

Until now it was believed that the death mask of Napoleon, taken at Saint Helena by his personal doctor Franchesko Antommarchi, who died in 1838 in Santiago de Cuba.

Now, however, I believe that “this was a British military doctor Francis Burton, and that he took the death mask 7 may 1821”, specified on the website gallery.

According to her, there are several copies of this mask. One of them is kept in the Museum Cabildo Louisiana state in New Orleans. The original is exhibited in the Napoleon Museum in Havana.

Two years ago at the auction in Fontainebleau, one of the famous three-cornered hats of the monarch was almost sold for 2 million euros. Invalides, on whose territory is situated the tomb of Napoleon, annually visited by almost 1.5 million people.